Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain Dauriac have reportedly split

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have gone their separate ways, according to a report out Wednesday.

The actress, 32, and her French husband split last summer, according to People. They’d gotten married quietly in Montana in late 2014, shortly after daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac was born.

“They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture,” a source described as close to Dauriac told People, opining that the two “never made sense” as a couple.

Johansson and Dauriac began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. They appeared publicly as a couple in Paris in December 2016 for the grand opening of Yummy Pop, their gourmet popcorn snack shop that had its soft opening in October. Johansson wasn’t wearing her wedding ring Saturday when she spoke at the Women’s March on Washington.

Us Weekly also confirmed the breakup. A rep for Johansson did not immediately respond to a Los Angeles Times request for comment.

Dauriac was hubby No. 2 for “The Avengers” actress. In December 2010, she and actor Ryan Reynolds announced their divorce, a little more than two years after their wedding.

“[Marriage] takes a lot of work,” Johansson told Parade in April 2015, by which time she’d tied the knot with Dauriac and Reynolds had moved on with Blake Lively. “It takes a man who’s not only confident in the love that you have for one another, but confident in what he has going on in his own career.

“He has to be in a field that’s completely different from yours. My husband’s also involved in art. What’s important to him is the recognition that he gets from his job, and that has nothing to do with my job.”

