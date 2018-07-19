Comic-Con 2018: Activations and experiences happening outside the convention center

When: Thursday, 12-6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: The lawn of the Hilton Bayfront San Diego What: Once again, FX will set up several series-themed experiences in between the Hilton Bayfront and the Convention Center. Stations include the “Legion Chamber,” an audiovisual art installation that allows participants to disconnect from the outside world and fully immerse themselves in the hypnotic realm of main protagonist David Haller, and an “American Horror Story Eccentricities Gallery” that features a collection of art and oddities which, with the help of augmented reality technology, reveals secrets behind the objects and clues about the upcoming season. Other stops include a “Mayans M.C.” deconstructed bike zone, an “It’s Always Sunny” water and sunscreen station, an “Archer” sound box featuring classic sound bites from the animated spy series and a 360-degree scanner inserting fans into their favorite shows.