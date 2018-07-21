Jamie Lee Curtis tears up, evokes #MeToo movement during 'Halloween' Comic-Con panel

"What was so interesting about the movie that [director] David [Gordon Green] & Co. wrote is that what they're honoring today is that … there comes a point where you say, 'I am not my trauma, the narrative of my life is not that I'm a victim,'" she began. "Here is a woman who's been waiting 40 years for the person that she knows is coming back to say, 'I am going to take back the legacy of my life, I'm going to take back my narrative and you don't own me anymore.' And that, weirdly enough, seems to be a bit of the thing in the world today."