'Fantastic Beasts': Jude Law has been preparing to play Dumbledore for 10 years

The role of Professor Albus Dumbledore is a relatively new one for Jude Law, who first portrayed the fan-favorite character in 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
But he’s been prepping for the role for a decade, sort of.
When the cast members of the forthcoming sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” stopped by the L.A. Times studio during their pilgrimage to Comic-Con, Ezra Miller put his interviewing skills to the test. Specifically, he asked Law how similar his Dumbledore voice in the films was to the voice he used for the characters when reading the “Harry Potter” series to his children.
“I’ve been prepped for 10 years,” Law said when discussing his voice work.
“That’s dedication,” quipped co-star Katherine Waterston.
However, Law also revealed the surprising downside to reading his children the beloved “Harry Potter” book series in such spot-on voices. Watch the video interview above to hear more on that, plus, Eddie Redmayne reveals the surprising mistake he made while filming the latest film.