Long Beach Comic Con 2016 program includes 'Con Man's' Nathan Fillion, Girl Scout badges and more

The eighth annual Long Beach Comic Con is quickly approaching, and we’ve got the full run-down on the who, what, where, why and when that will be happening in the halls of Long Beach Convention Center. Including appearances by Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester from “Batman: The Animated Series,” Nathan Fillion for “Con Man,” a “Firefly” reunion and Girl Scouts.

For two days, Sept. 17 and 18, Long Beach will be packed with panels, cosplayers and screenings (including a showing of “Harry Potter” fan film “Severus Snap & the Marauders”).

Meet the faces behind the animated soldiers from Hasbro’s “G.I. Joe” series, including Michael Bell (Duke), Arthur Burghardt (Destro), Hank Garrett (Dial Tone), Loren Lester (BBQ), Zach Hoffman (Zartan) and Morgan Lofting (Baroness) at the “GI Joe Knowing Is Half the Battle” panel.

Watch Fillion and PJ Haarsma on the “Con Man” panel get meta about convention appearances and discuss the new “Con Man” game.

Don’t forget the “Doctor Who Live” experience where a group of actors will improvise an entire 45-minute episode of “Doctor Who.” Which sounds like either the greatest thing ever or some form of hilarious torture for these actors. Our only question is, will they take suggestions from the crowd? Because we’d love to see the Doctor go on a wacky adventure with a plate of spaghetti.

And the Serenity will fly again at the “Firefly” reunion that includes Summer Glau, Sean Maher, Adam Baldwin, and Jewel Staite. Fingers crossed Fillion can pull double duty? It’s not confirmed, but we can hope.

Besides the lineup, we’re premiering the cover to the convention program created by Dustin Nguyen, featuring Tim “Descender” from Jeff Lemire and Nguyen (published by Image Comics).

Long Beach Comic Con program cover by Dustin Nguyen, featuring Tim from 'Descender' by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen. Image Comics Long Beach Comic Con program cover by Dustin Nguyen, featuring Tim from 'Descender' by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen. Long Beach Comic Con program cover by Dustin Nguyen, featuring Tim from 'Descender' by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen. (Image Comics)

But we saved the best for last. This year Long Beach Comic Con will host more than 500 Girl Scouts! The place is going to be crawling with adorable Girl Scouts from every level, but they’re not just there to out-cute the baby Harley Quinn cosplayers, they will be working on badges and various activities. Because Girl Scouts get things done.

According to the press statement, Daisies will learn how to cosplay by making their own superhero costumes, Brownies will be attempting to score their “Senses” badge on the convention floor, Juniors will work on a “Drawing” badge, Cadettes can earn a “Comic Artist” badge, Seniors can work on a “Novelist” badge from professional guests at the convention and Ambassadors can work on their “Bliss Journey” by attending panels about careers in comics. And this is all just one tiny part of the Girl Scout plans Long Beach Comic Con has ready for the members (there’s also going to be a “Doctor Who” scavenger hunt). Adorable.

Girl Scouts badges clockwise starting top left. Senior Novelist badge, Brownie Senses badge, Junior Drawing badge and Cadette Comic Artist badge. Girl Scouts badges clockwise starting top left. Senior Novelist badge, Brownie Senses badge, Junior Drawing badge and Cadette Comic Artist badge. Girl Scouts badges clockwise starting top left. Senior Novelist badge, Brownie Senses badge, Junior Drawing badge and Cadette Comic Artist badge.

For more information, check out the programming schedule at the link above or head over to the Long Beach Comic-Con website.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Caption The cast of 'Orphan Black' reveal what they want to see resolved in the series finale The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show. The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show. Caption Charlie Hunnam on the hyper-stylized antics of 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Charlie Hunnam comes to San Diego Comic-Con International to talk about "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Charlie Hunnam comes to San Diego Comic-Con International to talk about "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Caption Comic-Con: Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac on 'People of Earth' Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac of "People of Earth" visit Comic-Con. Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac of "People of Earth" visit Comic-Con. Caption Comic-Con: Vanessa Hudgens and the cast of 'Powerless' The cast of "Powerless" describes what it's like to live in a world full of superheroes. The cast of "Powerless" describes what it's like to live in a world full of superheroes.

meredith.woerner@latimes.com

Twitter: @MdellW