The 'Riverdale' cast dishes on all your favorite on-screen couples at Comic-Con

Aguirre-Sacasa reassured a worried Ripa that viewers would actually see the high school students do actual “high school stuff” next season, like worry about colleges, jobs and friendships. While he teased that the first few episodes would focus on the show’s established characters assembled onstage, he did acknowledge that there are new characters on the way, including Jughead’s mother and sister (to be introduced in either Episode 8 or 9) and Edgar Evernever (leader of the Farm).