Yes, DC Comics insists at WonderCon, you can write a fresh Superman story

"When I draw Superman, sometimes it looks like him, and sometimes it doesn't. You just erase it and start again," said Lee. "I think the modern era of art has more of a graphical influence in that it can look different from scene to scene with a little more pliability in the way they're presented. I was more of a Neal Adams fan. He took the perfection that Curt Swan had done with Superman and he made the hair fly in the wind a little bit. It just felt more real and alive."