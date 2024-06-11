YouTuber Ben Potter, ‘Comicstorian’ who explained superheroes to the masses, dies at 40

Ben Potter, best known on YouTube as “Comicstorian,” has died. The 40-year-old content creator, who explained superhero stories on his multiple channels, had more than 3 million subscribers.

“Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,” his wife, Nathalie, posted on X.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine.”

Potter’s passion for superheroes began in childhood, reading the comic books his father collected, he explained in a video posted to his vlogging channel. He adored “Armageddon 2001,” a DC comic centered on a scientist named Waverider who travels into the past to discover which classic superhero has become the maniacal dictator destroying his present. Potter bought comic books until his teens, when the “Spider-Man Clone Saga” he was reading at the time became too convoluted for him to follow while still reading other comics.

His passion was reignited during a mid-2000s deployment to Afghanistan. During his free time working in a military hospital, he found the “DC 52” comics, which didn’t require knowing decades of backstories, unlike other comics that branched off of existing storylines.

When Potter received a medical retirement from the military, he and his wife were already running a successful gaming channel when she began to express interest in the comic book storylines he loved — but she didn’t want to read the books, just understand the plots of the movies. That idea, combined with how difficult it had been for him to begin reading comic books again, inspired him to create “Comicstorian.”

“Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that,” Nathalie wrote. “His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now.”

The news of Potter’s unexpected passing was met with an outpouring of support from the YouTube and comic book communities.

“I’m so sorry to hear that,” wrote DC Studios executive and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn. “My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

“Incredibly heart breaking, Comicstorian was an absolutely incredible YouTuber that pioneered so much and got so many people into reading comics. Devastating news. Rest in peace,” replied the “Heavy Spoilers” YouTube channel.

“We are so sorry for your loss,” Funko, the brand responsible for collectible bobble-head action figures commented.

“Oh my God. I’m so sorry, Nathalie,” wrote Greg Miller, the chief executive of online entertainment company “Kinda Funny.” “Ben was a great one.”