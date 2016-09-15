Family feud: 'Game of Thrones' squares off against itself at the Emmys

With a story line that spans multiple fictional continents, interconnected family histories and battlefronts, it’s not surprising that HBO’s blockbuster “Game of Thrones” features a sprawling cast to match.

The most-nominated series heading into Sunday’s Emmys telecast, the show has already won nine awards at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys; that’s 35 total Emmy wins (for now). This collection of gold pushes “Game of Thrones” into the lead as the most successful Emmy-winning drama in the award show’s history, earning more than previous record-holders in the drama category “Hill Street Blues” and “The West Wing,” thus proving that while walking and talking might be great television, everything looks better with a dragon.

And the George R.R. Martin TV adaptation is still nominated for nine more Emmys on Sunday. Alas, the series cannot win them all; its embarrassment of Emmy-nom riches puts the series (and its actors) into direct competition with itself.

Although there is a real possibility of the multiple acting nominees from “Game of Thrones” splitting the vote and thus catapulting a different show to an Emmy win — particularly in the supporting actress category — here is a look at the chances for each of the show’s contenders and his or her house. (Warning: series spoilers ahead.):

HOUSE LANNISTER

Peter Dinklage in "Game of Thrones." Macall B. Polay / HBO Peter Dinklage in "Game of Thrones." Peter Dinklage in "Game of Thrones." (Macall B. Polay / HBO)

Peter Dinklage / Tyrion Lannister

Eligible for: supporting actor

Memorable scene: Helping broker a surrender of the slave masters to Queen Daenerys Targaryen looks easy with a couple of dragons at your back, but Dinklage — as always — also makes it look fun.

Prospects: Nominated for each season of “Game of Thrones” and a winner in 2011 and 2015, Dinklage has the inside track.

Lena Headey in a scene from the "Game of Thrones" Season 6 finale. HBO Lena Headey in a scene from the "Game of Thrones" Season 6 finale. Lena Headey in a scene from the "Game of Thrones" Season 6 finale. (HBO)

Lena Headey / Cersei Lannister

Eligible for: supporting actress

Memorable scene: Blowing up her rivals — and most of the court — to avenge her humiliation while placing herself on the Iron Throne may lack nuance, but it’s certainly effective.

Prospects: With her third nomination in this category in as many years, Headey has earned the right to rule.

HOUSE STARK

Kit Harington in "Battle of the Bastards" Helen Sloan / HBO Kit Harington in "Battle of the Bastards" Kit Harington in "Battle of the Bastards" (Helen Sloan / HBO)

Kit Harington / Jon Snow

Eligible for: supporting actor

Memorable scene: Despite his breathy return from the dead, Jon Snow’s most memorable scene was when he nearly died all over again under a pile of bodies and mud in the “Battle of the Bastards,” an episode that won four awards at the Creative Arts Emmys and is eligible for two more. From the foolhardy solo charge to the chaotic brawl and up to a final showdown with Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), Kit Harington proved he was worth his Valyrian steel.

Prospects: This is Harington’s first Emmy nomination, which means he has beginner’s luck on his side. Will the voters celebrate the return of Jon Snow with a statue of gold? Perhaps, but so far the Starks haven’t fared well against the Lannisters.

Maisie Williams finds revenge for Arya Stark in the form of meat pies and murder. HBO Maisie Williams finds revenge for Arya Stark in the form of meat pies and murder. Maisie Williams finds revenge for Arya Stark in the form of meat pies and murder. (HBO)

Arya Stark / Maisie Williams

Eligible for: Supporting actress

Memorable scene: There was only so long this series could tease the Arya versus the Waif showdown, but the fight between two girls with no name took a surprising second to the beginning of a Stark’s revenge. The little assassin is finally checking a few names off her list. True, Arya’s face-to-face-to-face with Walder Frey may not have been as bloody as the Red Wedding, but like Arya, it left us all smiling and hungry for more.

Prospects: Young Arya has just now reclaimed her name and come into her own. Voters may want to see what both her and Williams do next as her search for vengeance continues.

HOUSE TARGARYEN

Emilia Clarke burning down the house of Dothraki. HBO Emilia Clarke burning down the house of Dothraki. Emilia Clarke burning down the house of Dothraki. (HBO)

Emilia Clarke / Daenerys Targaryen

Eligible for: supporting actress

Memorable scene: Burning down the patriarchy of the Dothraki horde. Sure, we’ve seen Danny use fire and nudity to dramatically alter the “Game of Thrones” plot before, but this sort of crazy never gets old. This is the mother of dragons who justifies the price of premium cable.

Prospects: Though this is Clarke’s second consecutive nomination in this category, voters may also wait to see what lies across the Narrow Sea for her character, who is the closest thing to a hero “Game of Thrones” has. Though, realistically, we know nothing either.

