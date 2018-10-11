Cultural Divide: Books, poems and the Doors inspire liberal women in Virginia against Trump and conservatives

Becky Stuart Conner, who wears black and a peace sign tattoo on her forearm, is looking for unity in a district of division. She was inspired as a teenager by Jim Morrison and the Doors: “The depth of feeling in his lyrics spoke to me and helped me discover how deep I really could think,” she said. “My parents were Republican and listened to country and bluegrass. I didn’t even realize I was a Democrat until I was 24. The Doors and other music shaped my personality, and I realized everyone has a story and not everyone grew up as privileged as I did.”