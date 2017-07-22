'Ready Player One' trailer debuts, and Spielberg says Iron Giant is 'real major player' in film

Steven Spielberg unveiled a first-look at his "Ready Player One" in Hall H Saturday, and the filmmaker promised that the Iron Giant is a "real major player" in the sci-fi adaptation.

Based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel about a teenager on the hunt for valuable treasure in a virtual reality game, the movie stars newcomer Tye Sheridan in the lead role.

Spielberg called the film's world "a flash future that is awaiting all of us whether we like it or not."

"This movie is going to expose so many people to the concept of virtual reality, and I think it's going to change the speed of adoption," said Cline.

The Iron Giant -- an old animated character -- will feature prominently in the film, and the trailer reveals plenty of other pop culture references too, including Freddy Krueger and the "Back to the Future" DeLorean. Check it out above.