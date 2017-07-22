Cate Blanchett goes FULL villain in 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer

Taika Waititi and the rest of the "Thor: Ragnarok" crew debuted a brand new trailer to the denizens of Hall H. In it the mighty Cate Blanchett takes center stage as does her equally fabulous evil headdress. This is Marvel's new villain Hela.

But of course, no "Thor" story is really complete without the Asgardian's brother Loki. Tom Hiddleston himself shared that Loki has spent the last four years ruling Asgard (as Odin) -- though not doing a very good job of it.