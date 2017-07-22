It's Marvel vs. DC day at Comic-Con. Today the two biggest comic book publishers and superhero blockbuster creators will face off in Hall H. We will be there bringing you the blow-by-blow of each presentation. Who will be crowned the king of Comic-Con? "Justice League" or "Black Panther?"
Cate Blanchett goes FULL villain in 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer
Taika Waititi and the rest of the "Thor: Ragnarok" crew debuted a brand new trailer to the denizens of Hall H. In it the mighty Cate Blanchett takes center stage as does her equally fabulous evil headdress. This is Marvel's new villain Hela.
But of course, no "Thor" story is really complete without the Asgardian's brother Loki. Tom Hiddleston himself shared that Loki has spent the last four years ruling Asgard (as Odin) -- though not doing a very good job of it.
As for "Ragnarok" specifics, Hiddleston reminded the audience that Loki is still the God of Mischief but declined to share any more, urging fans to wait for the film to find out where his ultimate allegiances may lie.