It's the last day of San Diego Comic-Con 2017, but the fun is far from over. And we're still buzzing from yesterday's Warner Bros. vs. Marvel Hall H showdown.
A 'Runaways' reunion at Marvel's Cup o' Joe with a new creative team -- plus Quesada takes questions on Captain America
|Blake Hennon
“The Runaways” has been missing from Marvel’s lineup since 2009.
Now, with a Hulu TV adaptation on the way, writer Rainbow Rowell and artist Kris Anka have been entrusted with bringing the young superteam home to comics readers.
Rowell, who will be making her Marvel debut with the Sept. 13 release of No. 1, was brought on board, editor Nick Lowe said at the publisher’s Cup o’ Joe panel Saturday afternoon, after he read her young adult novel “Eleanor & Park” and contacted her to see if she would be interested in writing comics. She told him her favorite characters were the Runaways. Anka (“Captain Marvel”) has established himself as a go-to artist at the publisher.
Created by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Adrian Alphona and debuting in 2003, the acclaimed Runaways started as a group of teens who saw each other once a year when their parents gathered -- and discovered their folks were supervillains. Surviving members -- including the witch Nico, alien Karolina, super-strong Molly, son of mad scientists Chase and his telepathically linked dinosaur Old Lace -- will reunite in the series.
Rowell said it “just felt wrong” that they weren’t already in a book together and that the appeal in writing the characters is that “the Runaways mess up constantly; they try to do the right thing, but it’s just a series of screw-ups. They hurt each other’s feelings, they say the wrong thing. They find themselves in bad situations. But they try so hard. And they talk a lot.”
Anka recalled being a freshman in high school when the original series debuted. “I’m from L.A.,” he said, “I grew up with people like this. I approached it as these are all people I grew up with and I end up meeting them again after a long time.”
The creative team said they quickly fell into rapport about characters it felt like they knew personally. But Rowell had a head start -- she scripted six issues before Anka signed on. The artist said he was all in before he was allowed to start drawing pages -- “spending weeks building Pinterest wardrobes for everyone.”
Rowell has since tailored edits on the scripts for Anka -- “basically people just start taking off their shirts.” (Hey, as Anka’s Twitter bio says, “dang draws great abs.”)
In the grab-bag panel’s question-and-answer session, the final fan query was about what Marvel had learned from the sharp criticism over having Captain America revealed as a Hydra agent -- a story still playing out in the “Secret Empire” event -- and what they would do differently.
Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada, the panel’s host, fielded that one.
“We would not have done anything differently," he said. “We have a great story, we know exactly how it ends, and we cannot let the Internet dictate our creative [decisions].... The kind of outcry we’re getting, it comes in earlier than ever before…. Do you really think that this is where Marvel … is going to go with the character? No, of course not. We have a story to tell…. That’s the beauty of these characters: You throw them to the point where you think, ‘Oh my God, they’re broken forever’ and then you realize, ‘Wow, look at that turn.”
Quesada compared the recent firestorm to anger at what “Civil War” did with Tony Stark before the resolution. Lowe chimed in that it was the same with “Superior Spider-Man” (killing Peter Parker incited death threats to writer Dan Slott; the series with Doctor Octopus’ mind in Peter’s body was a hit, and, y’know, Peter eventually returned).
“We can’t be reactive,” Quesada said. “We just have to tell our stories.”