“The Runaways” has been missing from Marvel’s lineup since 2009.

Now, with a Hulu TV adaptation on the way, writer Rainbow Rowell and artist Kris Anka have been entrusted with bringing the young superteam home to comics readers.

Rowell, who will be making her Marvel debut with the Sept. 13 release of No. 1, was brought on board, editor Nick Lowe said at the publisher’s Cup o’ Joe panel Saturday afternoon, after he read her young adult novel “Eleanor & Park” and contacted her to see if she would be interested in writing comics. She told him her favorite characters were the Runaways. Anka (“Captain Marvel”) has established himself as a go-to artist at the publisher.

Created by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Adrian Alphona and debuting in 2003, the acclaimed Runaways started as a group of teens who saw each other once a year when their parents gathered -- and discovered their folks were supervillains. Surviving members -- including the witch Nico, alien Karolina, super-strong Molly, son of mad scientists Chase and his telepathically linked dinosaur Old Lace -- will reunite in the series.

Rowell said it “just felt wrong” that they weren’t already in a book together and that the appeal in writing the characters is that “the Runaways mess up constantly; they try to do the right thing, but it’s just a series of screw-ups. They hurt each other’s feelings, they say the wrong thing. They find themselves in bad situations. But they try so hard. And they talk a lot.”

Anka recalled being a freshman in high school when the original series debuted. “I’m from L.A.,” he said, “I grew up with people like this. I approached it as these are all people I grew up with and I end up meeting them again after a long time.”

The creative team said they quickly fell into rapport about characters it felt like they knew personally. But Rowell had a head start -- she scripted six issues before Anka signed on. The artist said he was all in before he was allowed to start drawing pages -- “spending weeks building Pinterest wardrobes for everyone.”

Rowell has since tailored edits on the scripts for Anka -- “basically people just start taking off their shirts.” (Hey, as Anka’s Twitter bio says, “dang draws great abs.”)