The lyrics, after all, are uniquely suited to "Black Panther": "I got, I got, I got, I got / Loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA ..."

Director Ryan Coogler and his stars debuted an extended fight scene set in a casino before the reel segued into a montage set to Kendrick Lamar's "DNA" -- the perfect track to mirror T'Challa's journey from Wakandan king to superhero.

This time it wasn't Run the Jewels, whose "Legend Has It" soundtracked the first trailer for "Black Panther" earlier this summer .

After making a historic splash on the Hall H stage last year, the "Black Panther" squad returned to Comic-Con with dazzling new footage that brought the room to its feet and left the 6,500-strong audience with one song buzzing in their heads.

"He comes from a long lineage of kings, of royalty," Chadwick Boseman said of his onscreen alter ego, still energized from the panel's rapturous reception moments later. "You're talking about a world that would exist if the Egyptians were never conquered, if Sumeria was never conquered and was allowed to progress -- that's what Wakanda is."

"As soon as I heard it on his album for the first time I said, 'They should use that song,'" Boseman added. "I just thought it would fit. I didn't know if they'd do it or not, but I thought it was perfect."

Coogler, also a K-Dot fan, concurred.

"The lyrics are amazing -- a lot of Kendrick's are," said Coogler, who also co-wrote "Black Panther" with Joe Robert Cole. "It's actually oddly literal for our trailer's purposes -- and I think a lot of the cultural things we're dealing with in Wakanda are in the zeitgeist in the African American community."



The footage that wowed the Comic-Con crowd, which Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige promised won't yet be seen anywhere else, opens on T'Challa a.k.a. Black Panther and his right-hand operatives Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira).

The trio infiltrates a sumptuously appointed casino on the trail of Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), where they're promptly engaged in hand-to-hand combat.

Boseman effortlessly leaps up and across the room in a single bound. Gurira dazzles while wielding a long staff; at one point, she snatches her wig off and hurls it at an enemy.

Nyong'o, too, shows off a fighting style of her own in the film, but the most glorious moment might be the sight of her kicking a man in the face with action heroine precision.

"Black Panther" opens Feb. 16, 2018.