We tested Comic-Con's 'Blade Runner 2049' performers on their Deckard lore: Human or replicant?

Human or replicant?

Three decades after Ridley Scott's original "Blade Runner" film and it's still pretty tough to tell.

This week at Comic-Con fans are being treated to the ultimate immersive experience, transported onto the grimy neon streets of a futuristic Los Angeles straight out of the Oct. 6 sequel "Blade Runner 2049," directed by Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival).

The ambitious undertaking took months to build offsite before Warner Bros. shipped in the most complex studio event of this year's confab, turning a massive standalone space opposite the San Diego Convention Center into a multi-phase immersive experience.

The "Blade Runner" blowout begins in a darkened hallway adorned with vibrant concept art from the new film, in which Ryan Gosling's next-gen blade runner embarks on a quest to find his long-lost predecessor, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).

Guests then strap in for a wild, immersive virtual-reality replicant chase (powered by Oculus and rumbling D-Box chairs) that drops them right into the familiar world of "Blade Runner" in the year 2049. You can belly up to the noodle bar, check out RFID-enabled vending machines, take the "Voight-Kampff" test, and best of all, go deep into canon with dozens of incredibly committed actors in full cyberpunk hair, makeup and costumes.

On display in one corner: The costumes of "Blade Runner 2049," where you can get up close and personal with Harrison Ford's dadcore chic and wonder exactly how chill the last 30 years have been for Deckard.

This is the biggest Hollywood studio effort we've seen this year at Comic-Con, where activations of this scale come with hefty price tags. But the best part is the freedom it gives you to just live in the world of "Blade Runner."

As you enter the scene, gruff Los Angeles Police Department officers bellow around a downed ship cordoned off by yellow police tape and usher you along as they investigate the crash, mingling with the colorful and combative street denizens of a gritty, rain-soaked downtown set.

You can order drinks at Bibi's Bar, silhouetted by the suggestive shadows of dancing figures, where the house serves three blends of whiskey in tiny vials courtesy of sponsor Johnnie Walker.

The whole immersive experience was so impressive, we couldn't help but go straight to the source for answers to the most important lingering question in the "Blade Runner" 'verse.

So we pressed the deeply committed in-character "citizens" of "Blade Runner 2049": Is Deckard a replicant?