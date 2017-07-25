San Diego Comic-Con 2017 has ended, but the news is still rolling in. Who walked away from the world's largest pop culture party a big winner? And who just walked away? We're rounding up the greatest moments (and cosplay) from this year's Comic-Con.
Watch one dedicated Comic-Con cosplayer transform into 'Guardians of the Galaxy's Nebula
|Jen Yamato
Dedicated fans who dress up as their favorite Jedis, Wonder Women, Spider-Men, and anime characters (shout out to Ezra Miller!) help make the annual San Diego Comic-Con International a special place where fandoms from all universes come alive.
For third grade teacher Amber Malinski (aka AmberSkies), the lure of cosplay was impossible to resist.
"Instead of just going to the Comic-Cons, I started to look around me and get jealous and go, ‘How come they get to dress up and I don’t?’ I could do that!’” she told the Times.
Malinski taught herself special effects makeup and costuming from watching YouTube videos, drawing from her favorite sci-fi and fantasy films.
Cosplaying truly is a labor of love for the whole family; Amber’s father, Randy Malinski, is her handler. The role of a handler is to assist the cosplayer with things like holding their bags or offering a straw when they’re thirsty -- so as not to smudge the intricately lined makeup on the character’s mouth.
They’re a father-daughter team, and Amber wouldn’t have it any other way: Dad Randy was the person who “started her in art.”
Even within the cosplay community there's no competition, she says, only mutual admiration: “At the end of the day, we’re all just adults playing pretend and dress up."
This year Malinski came to Comic-Con with four different costumes -- one for each day.
She spent Thursday as Queenie from "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Friday as Nebula from "Guardians of the Galaxy," Saturday as Alan Rickman's Doctor Lazarus from "Galaxy Quest," and Sunday as Gal Gadot's Diana Prince from "Wonder Woman."
"It all stems from a love of art and paying tribute to characters that have influenced you in one way or another,” she said.
The painstaking process of transforming into the blue-skinned Nebula of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" began early Friday morning at Comic-Con. To Malinski, becoming Nebula, the part-cyborg warrioress played by actress Karen Gillan in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," was worth the extra effort.
“Not to say that I’m a raging, space alien serial killer or anything like that," she laughed. "I love Karen Gillan and I loved this little unknown Nebula character as soon as she came on screen for the first time."
"I knew everyone was going to pay attention to the big Guardians. What about the little Guardians? What about those interesting characters in the background? That’s how I fell in love with Nebula.”
Below, watch Malinski as she transforms into Nebula and steps out in full cosplay at Comic-Con.