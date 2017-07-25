A day in the life: Comic-Con cosplayer AmberSkies transforms herself into Nebula from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)

Dedicated fans who dress up as their favorite Jedis, Wonder Women, Spider-Men, and anime characters (shout out to Ezra Miller!) help make the annual San Diego Comic-Con International a special place where fandoms from all universes come alive. For third grade teacher Amber Malinski (aka AmberSkies), the lure of cosplay was impossible to resist. "Instead of just going to the Comic-Cons, I started to look around me and get jealous and go, ‘How come they get to dress up and I don’t?’ I could do that!’” she told the Times. Malinski taught herself special effects makeup and costuming from watching YouTube videos, drawing from her favorite sci-fi and fantasy films.



(AmberSkies)

Cosplaying truly is a labor of love for the whole family; Amber’s father, Randy Malinski, is her handler. The role of a handler is to assist the cosplayer with things like holding their bags or offering a straw when they’re thirsty -- so as not to smudge the intricately lined makeup on the character’s mouth. They’re a father-daughter team, and Amber wouldn’t have it any other way: Dad Randy was the person who “started her in art.” Even within the cosplay community there's no competition, she says, only mutual admiration: “At the end of the day, we’re all just adults playing pretend and dress up." This year Malinski came to Comic-Con with four different costumes -- one for each day. She spent Thursday as Queenie from "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Friday as Nebula from "Guardians of the Galaxy," Saturday as Alan Rickman's Doctor Lazarus from "Galaxy Quest," and Sunday as Gal Gadot's Diana Prince from "Wonder Woman."