David Tennant says Scrooge is lovable in 'DuckTales' despite being a coin-diving billionaire
|Tracy Brown
The fun was infectious when the new “DuckTales” stars David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Danny Pudi (Huey), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack) and Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley) stopped by the L.A. Times studio during Comic-Con.
While a number of cast members have their own fond memories of the original show, it’s clear Schwartz was the biggest fan of the group. His fellow Duck-mates pointed to him immediately and unanimously as the one able to sing the infamous “Moon Theme” from the “DuckTales” Nintendo game.
But it’s not just fond memories and nostalgia that the new show is up against. There is also the likelihood of people who grew up watching the original “DuckTales” now having a different understanding (and opinion) about income inequality than they did when they were kids.
How do you create a billionaire for whom people want to root in 2017?
“I don’t think he worries about being lovable,” Tennant said of his Scrooge McDuck. “I think that’s probably the key to him, if there is a key to him, and who says I’ve got it right.”
His “DuckTales” family was quick to point out that he’s definitely got it right.
“I think you play him for what he is,” Tennant added. “He’s irascible and he can be tricky, and I think you love him in spite of that.”
As for whether this version of Scrooge hangs out with his fellow billionaires in some sort of exclusive setting, Tennant played it a little more coy.
“Probably,” he said. “I don’t want to give away any plot spoilers.”
Viewers will just have to wait and see whether this means they’ll get a glimpse of Duckburg’s version of Mar-a-Lago.
The new “DuckTales” premieres Aug. 12 on Disney XD.