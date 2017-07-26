David Tennant says Scrooge is lovable in 'DuckTales' despite being a coin-diving billionaire

The fun was infectious when the new “DuckTales” stars David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Danny Pudi (Huey), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack) and Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley) stopped by the L.A. Times studio during Comic-Con.

While a number of cast members have their own fond memories of the original show, it’s clear Schwartz was the biggest fan of the group. His fellow Duck-mates pointed to him immediately and unanimously as the one able to sing the infamous “Moon Theme” from the “DuckTales” Nintendo game.

But it’s not just fond memories and nostalgia that the new show is up against. There is also the likelihood of people who grew up watching the original “DuckTales” now having a different understanding (and opinion) about income inequality than they did when they were kids.

How do you create a billionaire for whom people want to root in 2017?