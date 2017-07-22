Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo discuss Batman vs. 'his nightmare versions of himself'

The real Capullo entered, pulled off his pal’s mask, and sat down to do his high-pitched impersonation of Snyder: “This is really the most meaningful story … that I’ve ever written, even though I say that about every other project,” he said to a large room of laughing fans.

Introduced as Capullo by DC co-publisher Dan DiDio, Snyder walked on stage in a custom bald cap with dark sunglasses and a fake mustache attached, and proceeded to talk about what an awesome writer and collaborator Scott Snyder is.

Before getting down to the nitty gritty of their Bat-crazy DC Comics event “Dark Nights: Metal,” which launches next month, the fan-favorite personalities behind a bestselling 2011-2016 run on “Batman” did some impersonations.

The dynamic duo of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo have reunited to put Batman through more hell -- and to poke some fun at each other

“That’s his voice for both me and his wife,” Snyder said.

“You’re my comics wife,” Capullo replied.

Then it was time for serious business. Very serious, if you’re Bruce Wayne.

In “Metal,” Batman and his fellow heroes will have to face the Dark Nights -- characters Snyder called “Bruce’s nightmare versions of himself.” The new villains are from worlds in the new Dark Multiverse where “anything you fear becomes material and real,” the writer said. The Batmen of the Dark Multiverse have made choices that went horribly wrong.

Capullo’s fearsome, metallic designs for six of the Dark Nights were shown on a screen by the stage.

“They really are pretty Gwar,” Snyder quipped.

The seventh character’s look is being kept secret for now, but an ominous name was given: The Batman Who Laughs. Keep in mind that the Joker was in part inspired by Conrad Veidt’s disfigured clown character in the 1928 silent horror film “The Man Who Laughs.”

Among the projects revealed in the presentation: Jeff Lemire’s return to DC Comics to write “The Terrifics,” one of the Dark Matter crop of titles that spin out of “Metal”; the team will feature Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Phantom Girl and Plastic Man. The Canadian graphic novelist entered to cheers. He said he’d also be doing a series titled “Hawkman Found” with artist Bryan Hitch.

In the question-and-answer session, a grade-school reader named Christopher said to Lemire, “You may have not noticed, but Plastic Man’s suit is white [in the art for ‘The Terrifics’]. That’s kind of like how his son’s suit is, Offspring …”

“I did notice that,” Lemire said to laughs. “And that’s a very good clue as to some things that are going to happen in the book.”

The insightful young reader got his own round of applause.