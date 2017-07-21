How Donald Trump's inauguration almost affected the new crop of 'Star Wars' kids' books

When readers left the young would-be heroes of “Star Wars: Join the Resistance” at the end of the first book earlier this year, the kids were in the clutches of the dreaded First Order.

But how dark is too dark for a middle-grade novel series?

Ben Blacker, co-writer of the books with his “Thrilling Adventure Hour” co-creator Ben Acker, told “Star Wars” readers Friday afternoon at a panel at Comic-Con that he had to dial it back some in the upcoming second book.

Why?

“We started writing it in January, and the Trump inauguration was coming up, and it got dark…. It impacted it so much that our editor sent us a note that said, ‘Don’t forget this is for middle-grade readers. It should be kind of funny….”

The writing process also came soon after the death of Gen. Leia Organa actress Carrie Fisher. Blacker said the first chapter includes a passage where the 15-year-old main character, Mattis Banz, thinks about what Leia’s strength and humor mean to him.

The second “Join the Resistance” book is set for an October release.

Organa is the subject of the next young adult “Star Wars” book from panelist Christie Golden, who said “Leia: Princess of Alderaan,” part of the recently announced “Journey to the Last Jedi” collection, would show how the eventual general first became part of the Rebellion (emerging as a leader by age 19!), and that the story would spend time with her parents on their ill-fated planet.

Many of the books discussed had already been revealed, but writer Kevin Shinick (Marvel’s “Superior Carnage”) was brought up at the end to tease a children’s book he’s writing.

He wouldn’t say the main character’s name, but let loose an “Awwwrrrrrrrr.”

Fans cheered immediately, and then the cover was shown on a screen by the stage.

Shinick's “Chewie and the Porgs” is set for a Dec. 15 debut.