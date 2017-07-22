Ezra Miller went to all his 'Justice League' Comic-Con obligations dressed as anime character Edward Elric

Ezra Miller is the Flash for Warner Bros.' next big superhero production, "Justice League." So naturally, he was on hand at Comic-Con to rally the geek troops for their premiere in November.

However, Miller isn't just any old celebrity putting in the basic due diligence at the comic book convention. Miller came to play.

He came to cos-play.

Because Miller is a human treasure that all the world should enjoy, he showed up to all his "Justice League" appearances dressed as anime character Edward Elric.

"Ed" is a popular anime and manga character from "Fullmetal Alchemist" created by Hiromu Arakawa. He has long, blond hair and a braid that drapes over his shoulder, and for one beautiful day, so did Miller.

The idea that someone had to explain to Miller's co-star Ben Affleck who Ed Elric is and what this wig was all about is a gift that keeps on giving.

This isn't the first time Miller has arrived to Comic-Con in in costume. In 2016 he wore a pretty spectacular "Lord of the Rings" ensemble.

For all of us, Miller, please keep on shining.