It's the first, full day of Comic-Con and we're already brimming with details from the floor. Behold an amazing 1,300 page collection of art from Jack Kirby, walk through HBO's recreation of "Westworld" (are you a black hat or a white hat) and purchase your very own (toy) landspeeder. Stay tuned for interviews, panel updates and more.
'Outlander's' shirtless street team is loud, proud and shipping hard for Jamie and Claire
|Libby Hill
It's Thursday morning at San Diego Comic-Con and already street teams are hard at work hyping their metaphorical wares.
Several strapping young men took to the streets to promote Starz's time-traveling action drama "Outlander" wearing only their clan-aligned tartan kilts and (hopefully) fake tattoos dedicated to Claire and Jamie Fraser and other show-related ephemera.
Accompanied by bagpipes, the crew stomped and clapped with great intensity (and muscle-tone). No longer marketing to the superhero fanboy, Comic-Con is.
Stay tuned for more live updates (and bagpipes, hopefully) from The Times' live SDCC coverage.