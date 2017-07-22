Somehow we never noticed what an uncanny resemblance electronic music megastar DJ Diplo bears to actor James Van Der Beek, yes, the erstwhile Dawson Leery. But some things you can't unsee.

Van Der Beek plays the celebrity DJ -- at least, a mythic, Instagram-happy, slightly dim version of Diplo -- on the new Viceland series "What Would Diplo Do?" premiering Aug. 3.

It might, in fact, turn out to be one of the Great Roles that Van Der Beek was born to play. He not only plays Diplo, but he also writes on the show and serves as executive producer (the real Diplo is also an executive producer).

He stopped by the L.A. Times Comic-Con studio to discuss the artistic hunger that drove him to portray one Thomas Wesley Pentz, how he prepared for the role, and if learning how to let the beat drop is, in fact, an art unto itself.

Also: How Diplo would survive the zombie apocalypse. And radioactive spiders. And more. We are at Comic-Con, after all...what would Diplo do?