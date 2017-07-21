The new 'Defenders' trailer and all the other surprises at the Marvel TV panel

Marvel had plenty of surprised for the Hall H faithful during its presentation for "The Defenders" at Comic-Con on Friday. But they saved their biggest twist for the end.

Fans in attendance were treated to a surprise screening of the first episode of the upcoming Netflix series. The packed house couldn't help but cheer after the cold open, the opening sequence and at various other times throughout the episode.

But the pilot was not the only surprise Marvel had on hand for its first TV presentation in Hall H.

Before cast members Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Sigourney Weaver, Élodie Yung, Jessica Henwick, Deborah Ann Woll and showrunner Marco Ramirez were even introduced, another familiar face crashed the panel.

The Punisher himself Jon Bernthal came to the stage, which lead to a clip from his upcoming standalone Netflix series being shown to the assembled audience.

Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb, who was presiding over the presentation, also shared some news: There will be an "Iron Fist" Season 2.

The panel closed with the premiere of a brand new trailer for "Marvel's The Defenders," which you can watch above.

There was, however, one more surprise that even Loeb was not prepared for.

The longtime face of Marvel TV was presented with Comic-Con International's Inkpot Award at the start of the panel. The award recognizes individuals for their contribution to the world of comics, science fiction, fantasy, film, television, animation and more.

Loeb was clearly speechless and touched by the recognition. He closed his thank you speech by urging everybody to "never give up on your dreams."

Watch the moment below.