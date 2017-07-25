The cast of 'Preacher' on the ways in which New Orleans plays a vital role in season 2

The stars of AMC's supernatural drama "Preacher" stopped by the L.A. Times photo studio to chat about the new season currently in progress.

Some of the shooting took place in New Orleans, and Dominic Cooper (Jesse Custer), Graham McTavish (the Saint of Killers) and Joseph Gilgun (Cassidy) discussed what the distinctive atmosphere of the Crescent City added to the proceedings. (For Gilgun at least, a first timer to NOLA, it included cannabis and voodoo.)