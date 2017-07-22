New 'Westworld' trailer offers a peek at bloody times ahead

HBO's sci-fi western "Westworld" won't be returning until 2018, but that didn't stop the premium cable provider from treating San Diego Comic-Con fans to a glimpse of what's to come.

And what does the future hold for the android hosts of Westworld? Blood, mostly. Lots and lots of blood.

The trailer begins with a close-up the show's famous player piano, lurching into action playing a blood-smeared copy of Sammy Davis Jr. classic "I've Gotta Be Me."

From there, things were mostly a bloodbath. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) was on horseback, teeth bared, firing a shotgun and mowing down humans, while Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) looked befuddled by the corpse of a dead tiger. And, of course, a bloodied -- but not beaten -- Man in Black (Ed Harris) smirked his way into the future.

It's not much to go on, but given that the second season has only been filming for a week (!) it's not too shabby.