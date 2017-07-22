'Riverdale' drops Season 2 trailer and some tantalizing tidbits at Comic-Con

"Riverdale" is going even darker for Season 2.

The first season ended with a bang — literally — so fans were understandably bursting at the seams in anticipation of learning anything from the upcoming season.

Of course, instead of providing any immediate answers, the show's Comic-Con presentation Saturday kicked off with a blooper reel. But that video was immediately followed with a trailer teasing "Riverdale" Season 2.

Then, "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, cast members KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Cole Sprouse (Jughead), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Ashleigh Murray (Josie), Asha Bromfield (Melody), Hayley Law (Valerie), Casey Cott (Kevin) and executive producer Sarah Schechter took the stage to spill some secrets about the upcoming season.

Here are some highlights:

Fans will learn the fate of Fred Andrews by the end of the first episode.

No relationship is safe. Plenty of new characters are on the way to shake things up. This includes Toni Topaz, who becomes Jughead's guide to everything Southside Serpents. She will be played by Vanessa Morgan.

It seems like trouble is on the way for the couple fans have dubbed "Bughead" (Betty and Jughead), but there could be bit of a twist. In the comics, Toni is an established bisexual character, and Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that her sexual orientation will remain intact for the series. The panelists remained mum on the possibility of who exactly Toni's romantic interest may be.

Also on the way? A love interest from Veronica's past. Mendes described this ex-boyfriend as a "bad boy."

Aguirre-Sacasa also implied that they are still looking for ways to bring Sabrina Spellman, a.k.a. the Teenage Witch, into the "Riverdale" fold before being cut off by Schechter. "I love horror stuff and I love dreams and jump scares and stuff like that, so we're always looking for ways to put [the supernatural] into 'Riverdale,' " Aguirre-Sacasa said.

Watch the "Riverdale" blooper reel and Season 2 trailer above.