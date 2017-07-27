'Star Trek: Discovery' cast tries to process feelings at being part of a beloved franchise

"I was frozen," said Anthony Rapp when asked about the cast reaction to seeing the "Star Trek: Discovery" trailer for the first time at Comic-Con this past weekend. "It was overwhelming. It's extraordinary."

Rapp pretty much summed up the feelings of the entire crew from the USS Discovery, who stopped by the L.A. Times photo studio to chat about joining the proud "Star Trek" TV family, Sept. 24 on CBS All Access.

"I don't know how to process it," said Shazad Latif, about becoming a character in the beloved franchise as Lt. Ash Tyler in latest series, set about 10 years before the original voyage of Capt. Kirk, Spock, Scotty and the gang.

James Frain, who will be playing a younger version of a character well known to fans, Spock's father Sarek, says the show will continue the "Trek" tradition of being "about humanity's endless thirst for knowledge."

Sonequa Martin-Green, who will lead the ensemble as First Officer Michael Burnham, was both giddy and humbled over joining the franchise but admitted she had not previously been a Trekker. She remembers both the original series and "Next Generation" often on TV in her house, but she wasn't necessarily attentive. But Martin-Green feels like it is a testament to the franchise's far-reaching impact that "though I didn't watch it, I feel it is a part of my upbringing."