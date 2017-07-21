'Steven Universe's' Rebecca Sugar confirms Fluorite is a representation of a polyamorous relationship

The "Steven Universe" cast and creator Rebecca Sugar, right, appear at the show's Comic-Con panel.

"Steven Universe" keeps paving the way for representation.

During the audience Q&A portion of the show's Comic-Con panel on Friday, "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar confirmed that Fluorite is a representation of a polyamorous relationship.

"Oh, yes," Sugar said. "Absolutely."

One of the newest characters introduced in the show, Fluorite is a fusion of six (unknown) gems. In "Steven Universe," fusion occurs when two or more gems reach a state of emotional harmony. They are a physical manifestation of the relationship between these fused individuals.

Sugar then went on to share the inspiration for this representation.

"It was a little over a year ago, I got to visit this incredible place called The Center, an LGBTQ center in Long Beach, and talk to some of the kids there," Sugar said.

"We were all chatting together about some things we’d just love to see on the show. That was one of the things that we all agreed we really wanted to find a place for in the show."