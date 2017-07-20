Barb Holland may have perished in Season 1 of "Stranger Things," but her memory — and #JusticeForBarb — live on at Comic-Con.

A candlelit shrine to Barb's memory is the first sight that greets fans inside Netflix's intricately detailed installation at Comic-Con, where you also can visit the New York streets of Marvel's "Defenders" and step inside the ghoulish, gritty world of their upcoming original film, "Bright."

Flowers, sympathy cards and childhood photos of the Hawkins high schooler line the memorial, where you also can get a glimpse of props from the show: Barb's pink binder, her glasses, that can of beer she didn't want to shotgun in the first place ...

The Barb love was so strong it nabbed actress Shannon Purser a surprise Emmy nod.

At Comic-Con, lucky fans can nab all sorts of "Stranger Things" swag in anticipation of its second season. The best promotional item there so far? Tiny vigil candles emblazoned with "RIP Barb - Missing but not forgotten," ready to keep the flames of #JusticeForBarb alive.