The Doctor and Bill will be reunited in the 'Doctor Who' Christmas special

Pearl Mackie has one last "Doctor Who" hurrah left.

A trailer for the upcoming "Doctor Who" Christmas special debuted at the show's Hall H presentation at Comic-Con on Sunday, and the audience cheered as the familiar companion appeared during the final moments of the video.

While exactly how Bill will make her return is unknown, the upcoming special "Twice Upon A Time" will also feature Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor, David Bradley as the First Doctor and will also feature writer-actor Mark Gatiss.

Unfortunately, the reveal was bittersweet. During the presentation, Mackie confirmed that the Christmas special is, for now, the last fans will see of Bill.

Of course, Mackie is not the only person departing the series. The 10th season marks the last for both Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat.

Starting next season the Time Lord will be played by Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall will take the reins of the series.

"I think Jodie's going to be amazing. I spoke to her the other day, and she's so full of excitement and so full of passion about the show," said Capaldi.

"It's really, really thrilling to know that it's in the hands of somebody who cares for it so deeply and is going to do really really exciting things with it," said Capaldi. "She's a great choice."

Moffat then added his thoughts about how the news of Whittaker’s casting has been received.

“There is so many press articles about a backlash among the ‘Doctor Who’ fandom against the casting of a female Doctor. There has been no backlash at all,” said Moffat.

“The story of the moment is that the notion of the conservative ‘Doctor Who’ fandom has utterly embraced that change completely,” Moffatt continued. “Eighty percent approval on social media, not that I check these things obsessively.”

“So many people [are] wanting to pretend there is a problem. There isn’t,” added Moffat. “In fact it strikes me that ‘Doctor Who’ fans are more excited about the idea of a brilliant actress playing the part than the fact that she’s a woman.”

“It’s been incredibly progressive and enlightened and that’s what’s really happened. I wish that every single journalist that’s writing the alternative will shut the [heck] up. It’s not true,” Moffat concluded.

(Whether Moffat was aware that fifth Doctor actor Peter Davidson lamented Whittaker's casting as a loss of a role model for boys during an appearance earlier during Comic-Con is unknown.)

In addition to Capaldi, Mackie, Moffat and Gatiss the panel featured Matt Lucas (Nardole), Michelle Gomez (Missy).

The presentation also included a Capaldi highlight reel to look back at his time as the Doctor. Watch the clip below.