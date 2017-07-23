Tom King explains what a Batman-Catwoman marriage would look like -- and what Mister Miracle is escaping

Batman proposed to Catwoman recently. You may have heard.

Late in his Sunday morning spotlight panel at Comic-Con, the writer who scripted that moment, Tom King, answered a fan’s question about what that marriage would look like.

“I’m married to the best woman who ever lived, and she guides me through everything,” the now double Eisner Award-winning King said. “She sees how messed up I am, and she loves that part of [me]. And I see how messed up she is, and I love that part of her. Because of that, we can live together and be happy. So I think that’s how it would work.”

Robust applause followed.

It was a rollicking (albeit maybe too early) hour in which King rewarded readers with insights into his work on “Batman,” “The Vision” and the upcoming “Mister Miracle” -- and dropped good-humored f-bombs in equal measure.

King understands that the 10 a.m. Sunday comics creator spotlight panel is for the dedicated readers, those bookish souls who have read even his most obscure work and can appreciate a joke about how Steve Ditko handles things being stolen from him.

He also understands that Saturday night celebrations at Comic-Con International extend close to dawn Sunday, that breakfast may consist of a sugar-and-butter covered pretzel and a Diet Pepsi.

After wondering aloud whether the few people sitting in the very back of the room were Russian agents (King is a former CIA officer), he took a poll of how late people had been up, and found only one attendee who, like him, had been going until at least 4 a.m.

“Were you just sitting around complaining about your editors?” King asked the man to laughs. “Yeah, that’s a comic book party.”

King displayed the two Eisner Awards he had won Friday -- the limited series prize for “The Vision” with artist Gabriel H. Walta at Marvel and the short story honor for his dog story “Good Boy” with artist David Finch in “Batman” Annual No. 1. He spun the balls on the upper parts of the trophies.

“Can’t spin the Academy Award,” he quipped. “Take that, Meryl Streep."