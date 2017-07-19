The pop-culture-palooza has finally begun, and we're bringing you all the latest updates straight from the bright, blue convention floor. Who will reign supreme at Comic-Con 2017? Will the love for Wonder Woman spill over into the Hall H madness, or will the Marvel Cinematic Universe steal the spotlight with its next batch of blockbuster hopefuls? We've got all the news for fans of any genre, be it vampires, superheroes or zombies.
A taste of Comic-Con's Hall H: the history (and smells) of Hollywood's most important stage
|Jen Yamato
This week, celebrities and studio marketing execs head south to the biggest stage of the year to woo the hardcore fans who can make or break their most anticipated blockbuster offerings, in the most important room in Hollywood: Hall H at Comic-Con.
The 2017 edition of San Diego's annual nerd circus arrives tomorrow, 10 years into an explosively evolving decade on this hallowed stage. It's here where "Twilight" ushered in a new era of femme-fueled mainstream fandom, the Marvel-DC franchise "war" continues to play out year after year, and television has risen to challenge the movies for the Comic-Con crown, filling its 6,500 capacity coliseum with screaming fans of shows like "Game of Thrones."
It was in 2007, after all, when an unassuming Jon Favreau popped up on Paramount's 10-film panel to blast fanboys and girls out of their seats with surprise footage from "Iron Man." The buzz flew through the roof and sparked Marvel movie mania as we know it. Now here we are, 16 MCU superhero flicks and $12 billion box office dollars later, preparing for the landmark "Black Panther" to reign over Hall H.
Inside, aromatic top notes of hot dogs and cooling nachos waft through the air, mingling with the distinct bouquet of 6,500 amped-up human bodies. Many have forgone showers and sleep to camp out overnight in the humid summer heat for the chance to be here, to cram themselves, elbow to elbow, into one of the seemingly endless rows of unforgiving folding chairs.
'Walking Dead' cancels all Comic-Con press events except panel and autograph sessions
|Chris Barton
Always a fan favorite at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC's durably nihilistic zombie hit "The Walking Dead" offered a few teasers in advance of its panel and autograph session Friday afternoon.
The network revealed that Oct. 22 will be the show's eighth season premiere date -- which will also mark the 100th episode of the series -- and released new key art, which features Rick squaring off against Negan as Daryl, Michonne and Shiva the tiger look on.
Though the series will also offer a large interactive space at San Diego's MLK Park for fans of both "The Walking Dead" and its sibling series, "Fear the Walking Dead," it is keeping a comparatively lower profile this year, presumably in the wake of the death of stuntman John Bernecker last Wednesday during the shooting of the new season.
Production on the show reportedly resumed on Monday. However, the show has canceled any further press events during Comic-Con weekend. Requests for comment from AMC about the decision have yet to be answered.
Get an up-close look at the 'Justice League' Batmobile
|Tracy Brown
The "Justice League" Batmobile is making its first public appearance at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con.
"Justice League" won't hit theaters until Nov. 17, but fans can get an early, up-close look at the film's version of Batman's iconic vehicle on the show floor.
And clearly, the DC extended universe isn't playing around with Batmobile. The hybrid prototype military and civilian vehicle clocks in at over 20 feet long, weighs more than 8,500 pounds and boasts speeds up to 205 mph. In addition to its cache of covert military-grade weaponry (including twin .50-caliber retractable machine guns and missile launchers), this Batmobile has been integrated with stealth and active protective systems.
Don't worry, you don't have to be a Bruce Wayne-caliber billionaire to own your own Batmobile, as long as you're OK with a miniature version. Mattel will be releasing an RC Batmobile replica, which you can see in the photo above and below.
Times sure have changed, remember when it looked like this?
Does this new, fancy Batmobile even have a red phone? Or what about a bat fire extinguisher? Feels unsafe, just sayin'.
You can check out the life-size Batmobile at the Mattel booth (No. 3029) at 6:15 p.m.
The only 2017 Comic-Con panel 'to do' list you need
|Tracy Brown
It’s that time again. The 2017 edition of Comic-Con is here. For those making the pop-culture pilgrimage to San Diego, expect the streets to be packed with cosplayers, comic book fans, collectible hunters and all stripes of genre entertainment enthusiasts.
This year, Netflix joins the Hollywood heavyweights on a quest to wow the denizens of Hall H. Fox has also returned after a year away from SDCC, joining Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. in hopes of attracting audiences to tentpole movies.
Nostalgia is the name of the game this year, with revivals of classics including “Rocko's Modern Life,” “Invader Zim” and “DuckTales" as well as reunions including “Battlestar Galactica” and “Stargate” peppering the programming.
Here’s a small sampling of our curated panel list, which we agonized over trying to select "just the right" balance.
WEDNESDAY
Special Sneak Peek Screenings (Ballroom 20, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
This chance to get the earliest looks at Warner Bros. TV pilots during Comic-Con is a preview night staple. This year’s lineup includes the premieres of “Krypton,” “Black Lightining,” “Unikitty!”, a new hourlong episode of “Teen Titans Go!” and more.
THURSDAY
Spotlight on Erica Henderson (Room 32AB, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
Fans of “The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl” and “Jughead” will want to make sure to attend this Erica Henderson spotlight. The Eisner Award-nominated artist will join Eisner-nominated writer John Allison (“Giant Days,” “Bad Machinery”) for a conversation about comics, fashion and more.
FRIDAY
“Rick and Morty” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m.)
It’s been months since the “Rick and Morty” April Fools' prank, so hopefully this panel will tide fans over until the next new episode of the show’s third season airs.
“Game of Thrones” panel and Q&A session (Hall H, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.)
The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” is finally underway, and fans are bursting at the seams with questions and theories about what will happen. The cast may now be seasoned pros at teasing the show without really giving any secrets away, but why miss the chance to see a new clip or behind-the-scenes reel?
“Marvel's The Defenders” (Hall H, 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.)
Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and … what was his name again? Oh, yeah, Iron Fist. Marvel fans won’t want to miss the chance to get a first look at MCU’s street-level superheroes finally teaming up in their joint series.
SATURDAY
“Riverdale” special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20, 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)
Who shot Fred Andrews? Though the “Riverdale” cast and producers are unlikely to just give fans all the answers, this panel should provide an idea about what to forward to in Season 2. “Riverdale” diehards should also consider hitting up the Archie Comics panel from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 4.
Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation (Hall H, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)
“Ready Player One.” “Blade Runner 2019.” “Justice League.” “Aquaman.” Be there.
“Star Trek: Discovery” (Ballroom 20, 2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.)
The panel Trekkies cannot afford to miss, with the cast and crew of the upcoming show. At SDCC 2016, Bryan Fuller debuted the first look at Discovery, the spaceship at the center of “Star Trek: Discovery.” One year later, the cast has been revealed, the premiere (finally) approaches and Fuller is no longer the showrunner attached to the project.
“Black Lightning” special video presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20, 4:50 p.m. - 5:10 p.m.)
Fans can catch the “Black Lightning” presentation during the block of the CW’s superhero programming panels.
Marvel Studios (Hall H, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is back to showcase more of the MCU. Among the things to look out for are new trailers, never-before-seen clips and casting announcements. Just give us more “Black Panther” footage.
“Broad City” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
“Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer at SDCC? Yas queen!
SUNDAY
“Doctor Who” (Hall H, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.)
Season 10 of “Doctor Who” marked the last hurrah for showrunner Steven Moffatt and 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi. Joining the departing pair are cast members Pearl Mackie (Bill), Matt Lucas (Nardole), Michelle Gomez (Missy) and writer and actor Mark Gatiss. Could the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, or the new showrunner, Chris Chibnall, make a surprise appearance?
Super Asian America (Room 29AB, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
Panelists discuss the state of Asians in pop culture, from Hollywood’s habit of adapting (and whitewashing) Asian stories to the success of shows such as “Master of None” and “Into the Badlands.”
Check out an exclusive sneak peek at the new 'Ghostbusters' comic
|Tracy Brown
IDW Publishing has announced “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call,” a five-issue series expanding the world of the new team’s Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy), Erin Gilbert (Kristen Wiig), Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) and Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones). Writer Kelly Thompson (“Hawkeye”) and artist Corin Howell (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) are the creative forces behind the series.
And we've got a preview of the first issue here.
Both Thompson and Howell’s past credits include comics set in the “Ghostbusters” world. And while “Answer the Call” may not be the first time Abby, Erin, Holtzmann and Patty have wielded their proton packs in comics, it is the first series focusing strictly on the adventures of this new team from the 2016 movie.
And if you want even more "Ghostbusters" at the convention, co-creator Ivan Reitman will be joining the IDW "Ghostbusters" team of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening and Tom Waltz for a panel. They will discuss future plans for the supernatural pest control team.
Fingers crossed this opportunity allows Reitman to speak openly about plans for this franchise. Will there ever be a co-joining of busters? The panel is 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday in room 6DE.