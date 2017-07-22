It's Marvel vs. DC day at Comic-Con. Today the two biggest comic book publishers and superhero blockbuster creators will face off in Hall H. We will be there bringing you the blow-by-blow of each presentation. Who will be crowned the king of Comic-Con? "Justice League" or "Black Panther?"
Video: Shannon Purser crashes the "Stranger Things" panel to question Barb's fate
|Libby Hill
Internet folk hero Shannon Purser, better known as Barb from "Stranger Things," dropped by Hall H on Saturday afternoon to ask the panelists what we've all been wondering: Will Barb return for Season 2?
Watch above to learn Barb's fate and whether or not fans will ever see #JusticeForBarb.