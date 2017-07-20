The "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" cast at the film's Hall H presentation at Comic-Con.

How early is too early to start drinking when you’re at Comic-Con? According to the “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” panel, the answer is never.

Actors Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal took the stage at a packed Hall H with screenwriter Jane Goldman and “Kingsman" co-creator Dave Gibbons on Thursday morning for an action- and "alcohol"-fueled presentation to promote the upcoming film.

Playing a role in the upcoming “Kingsman” sequel is a bourbon called Statesman Reserve, which serves as the business that fronts for the U.S. equivalent of the Kingsman organization.

After wowing the crowd with a few clips from the movie — including the action-packed opening sequence in which Egerton’s character has to fight a foe in and around a speeding taxi — the panelists broke out the bourbon bottle.

That’s when the real party started.

When faced with a difficult-to-answer question during the audience Q&A portion of the proceedings, Berry chose to flaunt her ability to chug a glassful. It was magical.