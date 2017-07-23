Watch Kansas surprise 'Supernatural' fans with a live performance at Comic-Con

Supernatuarl fans celebrated the soon-to-be 13th season of their series with a surprise live performance from the rock band Kansas.

Kansas performed the "Supernatural" staple song "Carry On My Wayward Son" for an elated audience right before the "Supernatural" panel kicked off San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H.

Because at Comic-Con, Kansas opens for "Supernatural."

For those not in the know, "Supernatural" played "Carry On My Wayward Son" in the finale of it's first season, and the song has reappeared in every season finale following. It's the "Supernatural" anthem.

After the performance series actors Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb took the stage for their traditional panel.