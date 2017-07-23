It's the last day of San Diego Comic-Con 2017, but the fun is far from over. And we're still buzzing from yesterday's Warner Bros. vs. Marvel Hall H showdown.
Watch Kansas surprise 'Supernatural' fans with a live performance at Comic-Con
|Meredith Woerner
Supernatuarl fans celebrated the soon-to-be 13th season of their series with a surprise live performance from the rock band Kansas.
Kansas performed the "Supernatural" staple song "Carry On My Wayward Son" for an elated audience right before the "Supernatural" panel kicked off San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H.
Because at Comic-Con, Kansas opens for "Supernatural."
For those not in the know, "Supernatural" played "Carry On My Wayward Son" in the finale of it's first season, and the song has reappeared in every season finale following. It's the "Supernatural" anthem.
After the performance series actors Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb took the stage for their traditional panel.