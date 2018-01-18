What's the mood at Sundance 2018? We'll keep you posted

This year’s Sundance Film Festival arrives at the intersection of cultural and political retrospection.

As Hollywood grapples with a newfound spotlight on its egregious treatment of women and the country reflects on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration and the women’s march that followed, so too will Sundance. Thirty-seven percent of the 200 films being shown are directed by women — a stat highlighted by the prevalence of women in film panels scheduled throughout the festival.

On Saturday, the host city of Park City, Utah, will see a Respect Rally on Main Street, one of the dozens of women’s march anniversary events popping up across the country. With Jane Fonda, Common and Gloria Allred already confirmed as speakers, you can be sure that more than a few filmmakers and actors will partake (flashback to last year).

The Times will be on the ground throughout Sundance to cover the mood, commentary, red carpets, screenings and celebrity of it all. At The Times’ Chase Panel on Main, expect to see interviews with the likes of Brett Haley, Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons, Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner, Idris Elba, Sheldon Shepherd, Shantol Jackson, Aml Ameen, Mark Rhino Smith, Sara Colangelo, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Anna Baryshnikov, Ajay Naidu, Ethan Hawke, Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Ryan Hawke, Priyanka Chopra, Jim Parsons, Silas Howard and Octavia Spencer. Look out for photos from The Times’ portrait studio and on-the-ground-coverage throughout Park City.

