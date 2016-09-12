ENTERTAINMENT
Live from Toronto! Follow our TIFF coverage
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Even though Nate Parker and 'Birth of a Nation' -- which played early at the 41st Toronto International Film Festival -- was on everyone's minds before TIFF, there are a lot of other happenings at the festival, which kicks off the awards-season derby that will end with the Academy Awards next February. Our film team is on the ground in Canada, getting early looks at many of the films that will shape the Oscar race, as well as bringing us exclusive interviews, videos and photo shoots with the fest's most famous names. Follow along with us.

Sept. 12, 2016
12:41 p.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 12:41 p.m.

Miles Teller, Rebecca Hall and other stars visit The L.A. Times photo studio

Miles Teller, Rebecca Hall and other stars visit The L.A. Times photo studio

Miles Teller of "Bleed for This." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Miles Teller of "Bleed for This." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
"Christine" star Rebecca Hall. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
"Christine" star Rebecca Hall. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Read more

Sigourney Weaver of "A Monster Calls." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Sigourney Weaver of "A Monster Calls." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Nick Cannon of "King of the Dancehall." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Nick Cannon of "King of the Dancehall." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°