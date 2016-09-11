ENTERTAINMENT
Live from Toronto! Follow our TIFF coverage
Even though Nate Parker and 'Birth of a Nation' -- which played early at the 41st Toronto International Film Festival -- was on everyone's minds before TIFF, there are a lot of other happenings at the festival, which kicks off the awards-season derby that will end with the Academy Awards next February. Our film team is on the ground in Canada, getting early looks at many of the films that will shape the Oscar race, as well as bringing us exclusive interviews, videos and photo shoots with the fest's most famous names. Follow along with us.

Sept. 11, 2016
11:04 p.m. Sept. 11, 2016, 11:04 p.m.

Natalie Portman on playing Jackie Kennedy: 'It was nice to approach her as a person rather than as an icon'

Times Staff

Natalie Portman's initial knowledge of Jackie Kennedy was, as she says, a "superficial understanding of her as a fashion plate." Through playing her in "Jackie," Portman seemingly gained a deeper understanding of the former First Lady.

