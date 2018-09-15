Highland Park native brings music and yoga to the Eastside

The two businesses aim to open up shop in the same building and hope to provide a mutual space that is not only a yoga studio and restaurant, but is also focused on family services, holistic wellness and healthful eating. “There are increasing systemic issues that are not providing these types of services to our neighborhoods, but if we can try to provide them on our own, I think that's a huge inspiration,” says Ramirez. “We're still trying that. I wouldn’t say we're at the final product, but we're a small step in the right direction.”