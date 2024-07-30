Advertisement
Tiffany Garcia with Los Angeles skyline.
(Diana Ramirez / De Los; handout photo from Tiffany Garcia)
De Los

Gamer Tiffany Garcia shares L.A.’s best 5 Latino-owned businesses

By Cerys Davies
Los Angeles helps keep Tiffany Garcia grounded.

More commonly known as TiffyQuake on the internet, the 36-year-old influencer has built her career around her love for video games. Since 2010, she has garnered a following of over a million people who enjoy her playful and lighthearted content.

As she continues to share her life online, she credits who she is today to her upbringing in East Los Angeles. Shaped by the neighborhood’s “delicious food” and “expressive art,” she says she can feel her sense of confidence flourish.

“Living in L.A. has definitely made me embrace my culture. It’s a place where I can shine without dimming my sparkle. It’s given me pride and drives me to learn more about where I came from and who my ancestors are. Here, I’m not just accepted; I’m celebrated,” said Garcia.

Coming from a Mexican American background, she is focused on finding events, businesses and restaurants around the city where she can experience her heritage in every sense.

“Being a Latina in L.A. is like being in the epicenter of a vibrant, constant inspiration. It means being surrounded by my roots on every corner and carrying a sense of pride to have grown up here. L.A. isn’t just a city; it’s a celebration of who I am,” said Garcia.

As a part of our “Mi Los Angeles” series, we asked Garcia to share some of her favorite Latino-owned spots in the city. Here are her picks.

Panaderia La Fama.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez / For De Los)

Panadera La Fama

East Los Angeles Bakery
There is nothing like Mexican sweet bread and a warm cup of champurado on a Sunday morning. Growing up, I came here often and my family would get bags full of sweet bread to take to my grandmother’s house. We would eat sweet bread at the table and spend quality time together. My favorite [items] would have to be the empanadas de calabasa and the conchas.
Holy Grounds.
(Jacqueline Pinedo / Los Angeles Times)

Holy Grounds

El Sereno Coffee
This little gem is a creative little coffee spot that radiates goodness. It’s a great place to unwind. Besides grabbing coffee and sipping it on their outdoor patio, I love that Holy Grounds values community and culture. They buy and sell art from local artists and even have monthly artists’ receptions with live music.
Mole with rice at Cacao Mexicatessen.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

CaCao Mexicatessen

Eagle Rock Mexican
I love a good taco and this spot has some great selections. Cacao is a great place to take some friends, grab drinks and eat good food. They have a margarita flight, if you are feeling adventurous, and their Koreano tacos are my favorite.
Ka'teen's dining room.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez / For De Los)

Ka'teen

Hollywood Mexican cuisine
Ka’teen is a gorgeous restaurant with exceptional food. Beyond lush, tropical greenery, moody lighting, and the smell of sage filling the air, Ka’teen transports you to the Yucatan Peninsula. Their Aztec-inspired tropical garden space hits all the senses. Their food, desserts and drinks are divine.
Takeout containers from Villa's Tacos.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Villa's Tacos

Highland Park Mexican Cuisine
I told you I LOVE a good taco, and this one is one of my favorites in Los Angeles. I first tried them when they were a pop-up on York Blvd years ago, and now they have their own brick-and-mortar location. It’s a must-try. I highly recommend the Villa’s Trio; prepare to be mindblown. It definitely lives up to the hype.
