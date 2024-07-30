Gamer Tiffany Garcia shares L.A.’s best 5 Latino-owned businesses

Los Angeles helps keep Tiffany Garcia grounded.

More commonly known as TiffyQuake on the internet, the 36-year-old influencer has built her career around her love for video games. Since 2010, she has garnered a following of over a million people who enjoy her playful and lighthearted content.

As she continues to share her life online, she credits who she is today to her upbringing in East Los Angeles. Shaped by the neighborhood’s “delicious food” and “expressive art,” she says she can feel her sense of confidence flourish.

“Living in L.A. has definitely made me embrace my culture. It’s a place where I can shine without dimming my sparkle. It’s given me pride and drives me to learn more about where I came from and who my ancestors are. Here, I’m not just accepted; I’m celebrated,” said Garcia.

Coming from a Mexican American background, she is focused on finding events, businesses and restaurants around the city where she can experience her heritage in every sense.

“Being a Latina in L.A. is like being in the epicenter of a vibrant, constant inspiration. It means being surrounded by my roots on every corner and carrying a sense of pride to have grown up here. L.A. isn’t just a city; it’s a celebration of who I am,” said Garcia.

As a part of our “Mi Los Angeles” series, we asked Garcia to share some of her favorite Latino-owned spots in the city. Here are her picks.