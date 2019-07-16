Sign up for our Latinx Files newsletter

Newsletter Get the Latinx Files newsletter Stories that capture the multitudes within the American Latinx community. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Nearly half of Los Angeles is Latinx. So is 40% of California and nearly 20% of the United States. Yet our stories have been too rarely told by the media — yes, including the Los Angeles Times. The Latinx Files is part of The Times’ broader effort to rectify that.

This newsletter focuses entirely on the American Latinx experience, exploring topics such as the country’s largest Latino homebrewing club, how dads are using TikTok to connect with their kids and why, for all the valid criticism, Hispanic Heritage Month is still worth celebrating.

Every week, we’ll bring you stories that capture the diversity and complexity of our communities, stories that span culture, sports, national politics and the local issues that shape them.

But we won’t pretend to speak for the entirety of those communities. This newsletter is also a space for you to share your experiences; the Latinx Files belongs to you. Have questions, comments or suggestions? You can reach us at latinxfiles@latimes.com .



Your host

I’m Fidel Martinez, an audience engagement editor with The Times’ sports desk. I’m a native of the magical borderlands of the Rio Grande Valley, a child of Mexican immigrants and, much to my dismay, a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.

Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2018, I spent the bulk of my professional career at media outlets geared toward an English-speaking Latinx audience: I was the politics editor for mitú, worked in various editorial roles at Fusion and even wrote for a Latinx blog that no longer exists online (RIP, Guanabee).

I am a firm believer that there is a great need and desire for a space where Latinx stories are told, one in which our experiences and perspectives are centered. It’s a belief that I’ve built my career on.