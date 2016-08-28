LOCAL
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Aug. 28, 2016
6:53 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 6:53 p.m.

Christie D'Zurilla

Cassie's yellow VMA hair is an inspiration to all

Cassie, the model/actress/dancer/recording artist better  known as Diddy's longtime girlfriend, made a statement with her hella yellow hair at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

But some people wondered exactly what statement she was trying to highlight.

It would be a real crime if she kept her style thoughts a secret.

(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, left; Tetra Images / Getty Images)
So let's just hope she tweets about why she chose that color.

(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, left; Steve Osman / Los Angeles Times)
Until that happens, we're going to assume she's just a big Beyonce fan. Lemonade, anyone?

(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, left; Scott Mason/The Winchester Star via AP)
