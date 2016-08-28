2016 VMAs: No dress-shirt required

A hallmark of the rock 'n' roll approach to dressing up is to wear a suit jacket or blazer but jettison the dress shirt traditionally worn underneath. Or simply wearing a shirt (and no jacket) and declining to button it all.

Based on the arrivals so far tonight it seems to be a look that won't be going away anytime soon. Among those we've spotted sporting the jacket-layered-over-bare-skin look so far: Jeremy Scott (shown above at far left in a multi-colored Moschino suit of his own making); Britney Spears' arm candy for the night, G-Eazy (in a red silk western shirt that clearly has buttons that aren't being used); and Cassie, who wore a gray double-breasted blazer with six gold buttons that are spending the night unemployed.

The biggest surprise was the very pregnant girlfriend of MTV "Catfish" star Nev Schulman. Laura Perlongo arrived in only a necklace and jacket.