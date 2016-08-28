LOCAL
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Aug. 28, 2016
6:05 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 6:05 p.m.

2016 VMAs: No dress-shirt required

Adam Tschorn

(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)
A hallmark of the rock 'n' roll approach to dressing up is to wear a suit jacket or blazer but jettison the dress shirt traditionally worn underneath. Or simply wearing a shirt (and no jacket) and declining to button it all.

Based on the arrivals so far tonight it seems to be a look that won't be going away anytime soon. Among those we've spotted sporting the jacket-layered-over-bare-skin look so far: Jeremy Scott (shown above at far left in a multi-colored Moschino suit of his own making); Britney Spears' arm candy for the night, G-Eazy (in a red silk western shirt that clearly has buttons that aren't being used); and Cassie, who wore a gray double-breasted blazer with six gold buttons that are spending the night unemployed.

The biggest surprise was the very pregnant girlfriend of MTV "Catfish" star Nev Schulman. Laura Perlongo arrived in only a necklace and jacket. 

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

