ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Aug. 28, 2016
8:04 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 8:04 p.m.

Beyoncé delivers show-stopping performance; everyone reacts

Nardine Saad

Beyoncé delivers show-stopping performance; everyone reacts

Delivering the evening's major show-stopping moment (sorry, Kanye), Beyoncé, who won the award for female video, hit the MTV VMAs stage performing an extended medley of tracks from her visual album "Lemonade." The pop titan arguably salvaged the hum-drum show, and inspired a slew of reactions on Twitter. Here's a sampling:

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
69°