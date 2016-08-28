LOCAL
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing!

Beyonce and Blue Ivy play the ultimate fantasy dress-up on the 2016 VMA red carpet

Beyonce and Blue Ivy play the ultimate fantasy dress-up on the 2016 VMA red carpet

Beyonce goes full angel wings and daughter Blue Ivy is dressed as a priceless princess -- in pale peach sneakers, no less -- on the 2016 VMAs red carpet on Sunday.

The dresses aren't the only fairy-tale part of the looks, both are clad in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry -- Queen Bey in some $13 million all by herself. 

We haven't received official word on the provenance of Beyonce's dress, but according to the interwebs it is Francesco Scognamiglio F/W 2016 couture.

