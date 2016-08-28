Calvin Harris didn't thank Taylor Swift for song she wrote

When accepting an award there are a few people you're required to thank: God, your mother, the fans, and maybe even the writer. That is, unless you're Calvin Harris.

The "This Is What You Came For" singer was honored with the VMA for best male video for the same song featuring Rihanna. Though he thanked a number of folks, left off the list was the song's co-writer Nils Sjoberg. But that's probably because Sjoberg is actually the pseudonym for his ex-boo, Taylor Swift.

The two experienced a very public breakup back in June. While he once appeared to be "shaking it off," the omission might say otherwise.