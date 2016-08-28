LOCAL
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Calvin Harris didn't thank Taylor Swift for song she wrote

Tre'vell Anderson

Calvin Harris won the VMA for best male video. (Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images)
When accepting an award there are a few people you're required to thank: God, your mother, the fans, and maybe even the writer. That is, unless you're Calvin Harris.

The "This Is What You Came For" singer was honored with the VMA for best male video for the same song featuring Rihanna. Though he thanked a number of folks, left off the list was the song's co-writer Nils Sjoberg. But that's probably because Sjoberg is actually the pseudonym for his ex-boo, Taylor Swift.

The two experienced a very public breakup back in June. While he once appeared to be "shaking it off," the omission might say otherwise. 

