Comeback performer Britney Spears is more 'ready,' less 'oops'

She's doing it again! Britney Spears is ready to perform on the Video Music Awards stage, marking her first such return to the MTV stage since her infamous 2007 show-opener. You know the one: pre-breakdown Brit, with the bad hair, bad vocals and lackadaisical showmanship.

"So ready for this night," the singer tweeted in advance of the VMAs.

The boa-slinging songstress, who is in her third year of residency in Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood and has launched many a comeback since that ill-fated outing, is historically among the awards show's many iconic performers and has been touted as one of Sunday's biggest headliners. She's slated to perform "Make Me," the first single from her just-released ninth album "Glory," with G-Eazy.

“She’s been on that stage many times. She hadn’t wanted to do [the VMAs] for awhile [because] she wanted to focus on other things, but she decided she wanted to do them again so we’re doing them again,” Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph told The Times last week.

Here's hoping she leaves the oops and the drama in the past.