It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Aug. 28, 2016
Beyoncé's 'Formation' wins editing award

The other nominees were:

Adele – “Hello”

Fergie – “M.I.L.F. $”

David Bowie – “Lazarus”

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

