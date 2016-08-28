Here's what we know about Britney Spears' VMA comeback

Heading into the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, all eyes were on Britney Spears.

The pop star, arguably one of the awards show’s most prolific performers, was set to make her return to the VMA stage nearly a decade after she fizzled onstage.

Spears is set to perform her sexy new single “Make Me” with G-Eazy, and producers are promising a showing that’s not “a typical performance.”



“She’s been a pro,” VMA executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic said about Spears' return. “She’s been doing this for quite a long time and knows how to perform and pull off a VMA-caliber performance. She’s got a hit with ‘Make Me.’ And with Britney she’s always looking at what she can do differently and how she is going to separate herself as an artist. It’s a big look.”



Her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, shrugged off a question of whether the pop star felt any pressure about her return to the VMA stage.

“She’s been on that stage many times. She hadn’t wanted to do them for awhile [because] she wanted to focus on other things, but she decided she wanted to do them again so we’re doing them again,” he said.

“The VMAs are special. I don’t want to lump them in with every other award show. She’s like the queen of the VMAs,” Rudolph continued. “Probably three or four of the most iconic moments in MTV history are of her at the VMAs. We’re very mindful of that and respectful of the platform.”



As for what fans can expect from the singer who has done everything from slink around onstage with a python to lip-lock with Madonna?

“The choreography is going to be something that people really respond to,” Ignjatovic teased. “It’s different and not a typical performance. She’s got such a history with MTV, to have her back on the show its got everyone excited.”