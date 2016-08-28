LOCAL
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Aug. 28, 2016
6:30 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 6:30 p.m.

Drake wins hip-hop video award for 'Hotline Bling'

Drake was stuck in traffic and unable to accept the VMA for hip hop video in person. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
The other nominees were:

Desiigner – “Panda”

Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”

Chance the Rapper – “Angels”

2 Chainz – “Watch Out”

